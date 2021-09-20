Anna And Daniel

CUMULUS Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3)/NEW ORLEANS makes some on-air lineup changes with ANNA MARVUGLIO moving from former sister Hot AC KKND (106.7 THE KREWE), which flipped to Christian as HEAVEN 106.7 last week (NET NEWS 9/14) to middays on ALT 92.3.

DANIEL MERRY moves from middays to nights, replacing LINDSEY who exits the station.

WZRH PD BRAD STEINER said, “We are putting DANIEL on at night so he can do what he’s GREAT at - getting out on the streets and mixing it up with listeners! MERRY ON THE MOVE debuts tonight with DANIEL live all over town each weeknight hanging with listeners… whether it’s at a show, a bar, a brewery, or their house. We’re going everywhere, all across NEW ORLEANS, so join us on ALT 92.3 and be a part of the fun!”

