The Late, Great Leo Vela

MIAMI ONE RADIO, the app/Internet radio station programmed by 40-year PD/DJ FUNK E. FRANK WALSH is hosting a LEO VELA TRIBUTE WEEKEND to celebrate the late, great MIAMI legend who passed away recently.

On the air right now is a selection of LEO air checks, including his music, mixes and on-air shows fromhis days at DISCO 96, SUPER Q, classic power 96, SPANISH radio and his years in SAN ANTONIO.

Click here to listen.





