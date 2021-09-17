-
Miami One Radio Salutes Legendary Leo Vela With Tribute Weekend
by Roy Trakin
September 17, 2021 at 3:35 PM (PT)
MIAMI ONE RADIO, the app/Internet radio station programmed by 40-year PD/DJ FUNK E. FRANK WALSH is hosting a LEO VELA TRIBUTE WEEKEND to celebrate the late, great MIAMI legend who passed away recently.
On the air right now is a selection of LEO air checks, including his music, mixes and on-air shows fromhis days at DISCO 96, SUPER Q, classic power 96, SPANISH radio and his years in SAN ANTONIO.
