Rock 94.5 Is Rocking After Christmas Music Stunt

After installing an all-CHRISTMAS music stunt on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLF-F (94.5 WFLA)/PANAMA CITY, FL (NET NEWS 9/15/21), the station has flipped to the new ROCK 94.5, "The Gulf Coast’s Rock Station." ROCK 94.5 will feature LEX AND TERRY in mornings and rock with limited commercials through the day.

iHEARTMEDIA PANAMA CITY SVP/Programming JOHN LUND said, “The familiar, more recent rock classics and newer rock hits have been absent from the FLORIDA PANHANDLE for a few years now. We are happy to fill that void with the new ROCK 94.5!"

The station will also be the official radio broadcast affiliate for FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY Football. Check out the station stream at 945rocks.iheart.com.

« see more Net News