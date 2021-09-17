Adding Mateo In Boise

MATEO has accepted the position of Brand Manager for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 KSAS (103.5 KISS-FM)/BOISE, ID.

Commented TOWNSQUARE MEDIA OF BOISE Director Of Content CHRIS PICKETT, "MATEO’s experience in the building, attention to detail, and unmatched work ethic make him the perfect choice for this position. There is no doubt that he will build the KISS-FM brand to new heights. Congratulations on this well-deserved promotion!"

