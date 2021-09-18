The happy couple (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to COLUMBIA NASHVILLE Dir./Midwest Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE on her recent engagement to boyfriend ALEC.

“How do you put into words this feeling of complete happiness?! My person asked me to marry him at the place that’s so special to us; the house we’ve been building together, and where we’ll get to start our new chapter as fiancés,” she shared on FACEBOOK.

