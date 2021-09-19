Brooks (Photo: Paul Smith/Featureflash/Shutterstock.com)

GARTH BROOKS managed to crash TYLER BROADCASTING Country KJKE (93.3 JAKE FM)/OKLAHOMA CITY’s app when the ticket giveaway opened for his upcoming “Dive Bar” tour stop in the market. BROOKS gives away tickets only through a radio partner for those smaller venue shows, including this one set for MONDAY, OCTOBER 11th at DIAMOND BALLROOM. But when the ticket request function opened last WEDNESDAY (9/15), it overwhelmed the JAKE FM app when 10,000 entries were received in the first 40 minutes. By FRIDAY afternoon, the app had logged 130,000 ticketing inquiries.

Said BROOKS, "Let me get this straight ... 93.3 JAKE-FM is only a couple of days in on the dive bar promotion and have had 130,000 entries for a venue that is issuing 700 tickets? That's not just crazy, that's insane!”

“I can’t even find words,” said KJKE APD CARLY RAE. “This is groundbreaking.” Added OM/PD KEVIN CHRISTOPHER, “This is the biggest promotion in 93.3 JAKE FM’s history.”

Ticket holders must have show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend the show.

As previously reported, A dive bar album could also be on the way. BROOKS said on recent episode of his weekly “Inside Studio G” FACEBOOK show, "We’re bringing all the recording gear, too, because we need to record a dive bar. We can make a 'Dive Bar Live' record that’ll blow you away … Our stuff is made for dive bars."

