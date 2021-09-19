Star Country 106.7 signs on

Following the closing of its purchase of silent WSRT/GAYLORD, MI and translator W252DA/PETOSKEY, MI in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/14), MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING signed on new, gold-based Country station STAR COUNTRY 106.7 on FRIDAY (9/17). It will serve the TRAVERSE CITY/GAYLORD market.

The station’s slogan is “Where the stars of Country music play in Northern MICHIGAN,” and a description of the programming and contesting on the station’s FACEBOOK page says, “We’re playing those songs you’ve been missing like GEORGE STRAIT, GARTH BROOKS, REBA McENTIRE, TIM McGRAW, TRAISH YEARWOOD, even JOHNNY CASH and PATSY CLINE. Plus - the only station giving away $2,000 a day.”

The new station’s website is here and its FACEBOOK page is here.

