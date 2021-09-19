New Syndicated Night Show

HALL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WBTZ (99.9 THE BUZZ)/BURLINGTON, VT premieres "ALTERNATIVE SOUNDCHECK" -- a new syndicated night show hosted by former AUDACY Alternative KROQ and Top 40 KAMP (AMP RADIO)/LOS ANGELES air personalIty CASEY MCCABE -- TONIGHT (9/20) on 99.9 THE BUZZ. The show will air weeknights from 7-mid.

ALTERNATIVE SOUNDCHECK will spotlight new Alternative releases and feature Alternative favorites from the format’s storied past. The show will have nightly music-driven features such as, “The Alternative Soundcheck Sizzle Track," "Soundcheck Internationale," "Alt Take," "Final Countdown," "How We Got Here" and more. ALTERNATIVE SOUNDCHECK will heavily engage active listeners through its website and social media platforms @AltSoundcheck.

WBTZ PD KEVIN MAYS commented, “THE BUZZ is beyond excited to be the guinea pig for ALTERNATIVE SOUNDCHECK! The show will bring energy and freshness to our nights plus BUZZ listeners are going to love discovering new artists and music on a whole new level. I cannot wait for them to hear it.”

“I’m thankful for the opportunity and really excited to be a part of a show that wants to feature new and upcoming music from around the world on a nightly basis,” added MCCABE.

"ALTERNATIVE SOUNDCHECK is being launched by broadcast/music industry veterans JONATHAN LEV, JOHN O’CONNELL, and JOHN ALLERS. They stated, "As alternative music fans we wanted to create a show that solves a problem for those stations looking for something more than just running music and sweepers. Alternative Soundcheck delivers a top notch personality and engaging content…two key elements of great radio"

You can get more information on ALTERNATIVE SOUNDCHECK at info@SoundcheckRadio.net.

« see more Net News