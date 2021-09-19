Benztown, P1 Media Seminar

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host "Radio FromThe Inside Out: How To Succeed In Today's Radio Reality," featuring CORUS ENTERTAINMENT National Director Of Music And Regional PD RONNIE STANTON,this THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd at10a (PT). Register here. The webinar is 16th in the companies’ “GLOBAL RADIO IDEAS” webinar series from top radio experts from around the world.

The 30-minute webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, and will feature native AUSTRALIAN, VANCOUVER-based STANTON, National Director Of Music And Regional PD, BRITISH COLUMBIA and ALBERTA, for CORUS ENTERTAINMENT.

Finding success on two continents, from the successful launches of NOVA 100 MELBOURNE and VIRGIN RADIO VANCOUVER, to his international acclaim for programming, music direction, promotional concepts and morning shows, STANTON heads programming for all of CORUS’ radio brands in BRITISH COLUMBIA and ALBERTA, CANADA. He was honored as CANADIAN PD of the Year at the 2020 BROADCAST DIALOGUE AWARDS for his work on VANCOU VER stations ROCK 101 and CFOX.

Topics will include:

• How to successfully program multiple stations

• Why audience research and insights continue to be a valuable tool

• The importance of imaging and sound design

• The most effective way to coach talent

• RONNIE's ABCD method for morning shows





For more information, contact BENZTOWN's SUSAN AKSU at sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

« see more Net News