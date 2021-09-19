Paul Watt Joins UK Chart

TOM WATTS has signed on as the host of the "UK CHART" show, an internationally syndicated twp-hour weekly radio show produced by BLUE REVOLUTION in LONDON and available exclusively worldwide through RADIO EXPRESS.

The "UK CHART" counts down the Top 30 songs compiled by RADIOMONITOR determined by airplay across the UK on the most influential radio stations including CAPITAL, HEART, BBC RADIO 1 and HITS RADIO.

WATT catapulted from starting on university radio in 2010 to hosting the drivetime show on CAPITAL FM across the MIDLANDS, as well as covering shows across the UK on the CAPITAL NETWORK. WATTS has won several awards over the years, including being featured in the RADIO ACADEMY’s '30 Under 30' list.

Said WATT, "I am buzzing to be part of the UK CHART family! I’m so excited to be hosting such a massive show that reaches so many different parts of the world. What an honor to get to countdown the 30 most-played songs on UK radio every single week, complete with hearing from the biggest artists in the world right now!"

Added RADIO EXPRESS CEO PAUL HOLLINS, “TOM’s dynamic charisma combined with the energy he brings to the airwaves made him the absolute choice to host the UK CHART. The premium quality production of the show mixed with our top tier talent creates an ideal audio experience for the audience. The UK CHART raises engagement, listening occasions and the bar on every station."

Check out the UK CHART demo here. For more information, contact radioinfo@radioexpress.com

