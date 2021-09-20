Jay Lamont Passes

Longtime WPEN-A/PHILADELPHIA real estate show host JAY LAMONT died of cancer AUGUST 21st in THOUSAND OAKS, CA at 76, according to an obituary in the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER.

LAMONT, who served as Director of the Real Estate Institute at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY in 1973-2008, hosted "ALL ABOUT REAL ESTATE" on WPEN for 31 years (1978-2009) and WNTP-A (two months in 2010) while also writing columns for the PHILADELPHIA DAILY NEWS and PHILADELPHIA magazine.

