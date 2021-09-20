Hacked

MARKETRON is the latest company to be hit by Russian cyber attackers. In an e-mail to customers, CEO JIM HOWARD unveiled the cyberattack came from the Russian criminal organization BLACKMATTER.

In a letter to customers obtained by ALL ACCESS, HOWARD wrote:

Dear MARKETRON Customer,

MARKETRON has been hit with a cyberattack from the Russian criminal organization BLACKMATTER. Currently, all MARKETRON customers are impacted.

This issue comes despite significant recent investments in separating backup and disaster recovery in different physical and network environments, instituting “zero trust” access management policies, and new security detection and recovery tools. We have not yet discovered how the hackers exploited our networks.

While security and rapid disaster recovery have been top priorities, we obviously have not done enough. We know you count on us to keep your business operational, and we are extremely sorry for this impact.

MARKETRON is communicating with BLACKMATTER as well as the FBI. All available resources are being applied to restoring systems as quickly as possible. This includes working with third-party security experts and bringing in additional resources.

We are focused on restoring service as soon as possible and will continue to communicate about the situation. Additional details on the breach will be provided when available. You can find the latest details on this status page.

Yours truly,

JIM HOWARD

CEO

