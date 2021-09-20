Quinn, Arrington, Knox

FOX SPORTS RADIO’s replacement for CLAY TRAVIS on weekday mornings has formally arrived with the official announcement that “2 PROS AND A CUP OF JOE,” hosted by NFL veterans and FSR weekend hosts LAVAR ARRINGTON and BRADY QUINN with FSR weekend host JONAS KNOX will be the network’s new morning show. The show, airing 6-9a (ET), fills the slot left vacant when TRAVIS was named co-host with BUCK SEXTON of PREMIERE NETWORKS’ replacement show for the late RUSH LIMBAUGH. ARRINGTON, QUINN, and KNOX have been filling in on the morning shift since MAY.

“The FOX SPORTS RADIO family was so proud when CLAY TRAVIS was chosen to team up with BUCK SEXTON to continue the tradition of excellence created by RUSH LIMBAUGH,” said PREMIERE NEWORKS SVP/Sports Programming DON MARTIN. “At FSR, we make a commitment to each of our affiliates to deliver the best national sports lineup in the country, 24/7. CLAY’s departure left a hole in our roster, but today, we proudly continue that commitment as we serve up a breakfast of champions with the launch of ‘2 PROS AND A CUP OF JOE.’”

“Bolstering what’s already the best national sports talk lineup, we are injecting fun, personality, credibility, strong doses of caffeine, and thought-provoking conversation into morning-drive,” said FSP VP/Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO. “After already getting rave reviews from the audience over the past couple months, we are fired up to have this dynamic trio start the day with a smile every morning!”

