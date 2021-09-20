New Affiliates

G NETWORK’s nationally syndicated morning show, ASHLEY & BRAD adds Fun Media Group KMOU/Roswell, NM and Majestic Communications WRAB-A/ARAB, AL as their two newest affiliates. with a ton of Today's Best Music.

FUN MEDIA Owner/GM MICHAEL ST. JOHNsaid, "ASHLEY & BRAD have delivered wonderful results for us at WAFN FUN 92.7. It only makes sense to add them to another one of our station brands!"

MAJESTIC COMMUNICATIONS VP/GM J.R. LAW added, "ASHLEY & BRAD are the perfect team for our morning show, with some of the best chemistry I have ever heard!"

To learn more about ASHLEY & BRAD click here.

« back to Net News