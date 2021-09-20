More Delta Data

NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS write, "We updated our information on vaccinations and event attendance with a NUVOODOO Quick Turn Study of 1,854 adults 18-64 nationwide, balanced by age, gender and geography, fielded SEPTEMBER 9th-10th.

"In this snapshot, 47% of the sample is fully vaccinated and a 57% majority is at least partially vaccinated - and 38% are vaccination resistant or still researching vaccinations. Underlying attitudes about event attendance vary by location, climate, demographics and many other factors, but we wanted to arm station management, programming and promotions teams with how people are feeling about attending events. We paired off indoor and outdoor versions of events you deal with on a regular basis: concerts, bar events, and expos/home shows/etc.

"In terms of definite attendance, outdoor concerts turn out a predicted 36% of our sample - compared to 30% for indoor concerts. You can generate greater attendance among those at least partially vaccinated by requiring proof of vaccination, but that will threaten or exclude those who are as yet unvaccinated."

