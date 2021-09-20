BTS (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

BTS will join SOUTH KOREA Pres. MOON JAE-IN at the UNITED NATIONS as a special presidential envoy. The group, fresh off of 2021 MTV VMA wins for Group Of The Year, Song Of The Summer, and Best K-Pop, will appear at the UN Sustainable Development Goals gathering. BTS is addressing the UN at the SDG Moment Of The Decade Action.

It is BTS' third appearance before the UNITED NATIONS. In 2018 and in 2020, the group appeared to support UNITED NATIONS efforts.

GLOBAL CITIZEN has more here.

