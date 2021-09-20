Che (Photo: NBC)

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA's live "Small Stage Series" has added a date with "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" "Weekend Update" co-anchor MICHAEL CHE performing his standup in front of a live audience. CHE will appear FRIDAY (9/24) at CITY WINERY in PHILADELPHIA.

CHE joins the previously-announced appearances by BRANDI CARLILE, COLDPLAY, DAVE MATTHEWS, GLASS ANIMALS, H.E.R., J BALVIN, JOHN MULANEY, KANE BROWN, KENNY CHESNEY, SHAGGY, and TWENTY ONE PILOTS on the schedule of small-venue live events as SIRIUSXM and PANDORA get back to staging in-person concerts for listeners.

