The Stoyteller

DAVE GROHL brings to life stories from his first book "The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music" published by DEY STREET BOOKS and SIMON & SCHUSTER. The book is out on OCTOBER 5th.

The book is a collection of memories of a life lived loud. In this 100% live and in-person four-city tour, DAVE will share from his early years in punk rock through the decades in music.

Tickets for DAVE GROHL — THE STORYTELLER — LIVE! go on sale TODAY (9/20) 9a (PT)/12p (ET)/5p (GT) are limited to 2 per transaction. Each ticket purchased includes a copy of "The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music." Partners in each city include: WATERSTONES, THE STRAND, POLITICS & PROSE, BOOK SOUP, and BARNES & NOBLE.

Show dates with ticket links:

SEPTEMBER 27th - LONDON

OCTOBER 5th - NEW YORK CITY

OCTOBER 7th - WASHINGTON, DC

OCTOBER 12th - LOS ANGELES

OCTOBER 13th - LOS ANGELES

Doors for all shows will open at 6:30pm. Dave will be on stage at 8:00pm.

Watch the video trailer.

« back to Net News