Dave Grohl Shares His Life In The Storyteller - Live! Show
by DC Rahe
by DC Rahe
September 20, 2021 at 8:02 AM (PT)
DAVE GROHL brings to life stories from his first book "The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music" published by DEY STREET BOOKS and SIMON & SCHUSTER. The book is out on OCTOBER 5th.
The book is a collection of memories of a life lived loud. In this 100% live and in-person four-city tour, DAVE will share from his early years in punk rock through the decades in music.
Tickets for DAVE GROHL — THE STORYTELLER — LIVE! go on sale TODAY (9/20) 9a (PT)/12p (ET)/5p (GT) are limited to 2 per transaction. Each ticket purchased includes a copy of "The Storyteller – Tales of Life and Music." Partners in each city include: WATERSTONES, THE STRAND, POLITICS & PROSE, BOOK SOUP, and BARNES & NOBLE.
Show dates with ticket links:
Doors for all shows will open at 6:30pm. Dave will be on stage at 8:00pm.