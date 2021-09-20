November 23rd

TRACY LAWRENCE’s 16th Annual “Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert” will return on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd. The host of SILVERFISH MEDIA’s and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' CMA Award-nominated “Honky Tonkin’ with TRACY LAWRENCE" will once again host the event to support the work of NASHVILLE RESCUE MISSION.

The turkey fry will take place in the parking lot at NASHVILLE RESCUE MISSION. The concert will happen at SkyDeck at ASSEMBLY HALL in NASHVILLE, with guest performers DUSTIN LYNCH, MICHAEL RAY and LAINEY WILSON joining LAWRENCE.

Tickets go on-sale this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th, with all proceeds from this year's show going to support the work of NASHVILLE RESCUE MISSION. Tickets are available here.

« see more Net News