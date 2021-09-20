Top 10

Promos for iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL in the leadup to the event this weekend remained the top "advertiser" on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 13-19. The top 4 remained in place, with DUCKDUCKGO, INDEED, and PROGRESSIVE holding their places in the rankings.

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#1 last week; 73396 instances)

2. DUCKDUCKGO (#2; 53607)

3. INDEED (#3; 50395)

4. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 46194)

5. iHEARTRADIO (#8; 36787)

6. BABBEL(#14; 36365)

7. MCDONALD'S (#13; 33405)

8. UPSIDE SERVICES (#11; 32289)

9. GEICO (#9; 31004)

10. "WAS I IN A CULT?" PODCAST (#6; 29950)

