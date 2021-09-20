-
iHeartRadio Music Festival Promos Again Top Of Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For September 13-19
by Perry Michael Simon
September 20, 2021 at 8:56 AM (PT)
Promos for iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL in the leadup to the event this weekend remained the top "advertiser" on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 13-19. The top 4 remained in place, with DUCKDUCKGO, INDEED, and PROGRESSIVE holding their places in the rankings.
The Top 10:
- iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#1 last week; 73396 instances)
2. DUCKDUCKGO (#2; 53607)
3. INDEED (#3; 50395)
4. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 46194)
5. iHEARTRADIO (#8; 36787)
6. BABBEL(#14; 36365)
7. MCDONALD'S (#13; 33405)
8. UPSIDE SERVICES (#11; 32289)
9. GEICO (#9; 31004)
10. "WAS I IN A CULT?" PODCAST (#6; 29950)
