CUMULUS MEDIA has created a pair of new content development positions, adding NICKELODEON SVP/Music & Talent DOUG COHN as SVP/Music & Entertainment, Content and Audience and promoting BRUCE GILBERT to SVP/Sports, Content and Audience. COHN is a former executive at ATLANTIC RECORDS and VH1 and led NICKELODEON's music division; GILBERT will continue to oversee sports programming for CUMULUS radio stations and WESTWOOD ONE SPORTS. Both will report to EVP/Content and Audience BRIAN PHILIPS.

“Today’s audio ecosystem provides us with infinite opportunities to break talent out of their traditional lanes and our consumers with the ability to access our products whenever they wish, on an ever-widening array of platforms. CUMULUS is bursting at the seams with creative chops and the ambition to thrive in this exciting environment,” said PHILIPS. “DOUG has shown a Midas touch in understanding what the next generation will want, and BRUCE has forged groundbreaking partnerships for years and will now have more runway to innovate -- these two leaders possess the vision to produce a surge of remarkable new CUMULUS content.”

