Congratulations to BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ LAINEY WILSON for rising to the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with her single, “Things A Man Oughta Know.” It is the first chart-topper of her career.

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP Pres. JON LOBA, SVP JOJAMIE HAHR and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN, Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

Things A Man Oughta Know is number one, y’all. 🧡 the love I feel from radio, Nashville, my family, and country music listeners is unreal. Can’t thank y’all enough. Now let’s go get another one. — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) September 19, 2021

