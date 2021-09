Congrats To Seth Ennis

ALL ACCESS congratulates Country artist SETH ENNIS and his wife JANNA on the birth of their first child, GEORGIA MARIE ENNIS. She came into the world on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th in NASHVILLE.

GEORGIA arrived at 6lbs 15oz, at a length of 18 inches. See Baby ENNIS’ first selfie here.

