BINNIE MEDIA Country WTHT (99.9 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, ME PD COREY GARRISON has departed the station. He was promoted from MD to PD last year, while retaining his afternoon shift (NET NEWS 4/27/20).

VP/Programming HEATH COLE is seeking a new PD. Inquires can be sent to careers@binnieradio.com.

MAINE native GARRISON returned to WTHT in 2018 (NET NEWS 8/8/18). He previously spent eight years at the station (2007-2014) handling APD/MD and afternoon duties, plus oversight of promotions for WTHT, as well as Classic Hits and Active Rock cluster mates WFNK and WHXR, respectively. In between his stints at WTHT, GARRISON worked at BLUEBERRY BROADCASTING Classic Hits WABK-WBAK-WBKA (BIG 104)/LEWISTON-AUGUSTA-BANGOR, ME.

Reach him here.

