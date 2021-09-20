As ALL ACCESS published (Net News 9/01), LAURA DUNCAN is exiting her programming role at SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS to become Brand Manager at AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO. THIS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th, DUNCAN will air her last show after 20 years at the station.

DUNCAN said, “I have enjoyed every day of these past two decades. The best part of every day is the feeling of companionship, sharing music and laughs. My heart is filled with the love I have received from WTTS listeners. I will take that with me. Thanks to all who have allowed me to be a part of their lives.”

