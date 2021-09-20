Debuts 10/5

Former WALL STREET JOURNAL reporters TOM WRIGHT and BRADLEY HOPE's new PROJECT BRAZEN content production company is releasing its first podcast through PRX on OCTOBER 5th, “FAT LEONARD,” a nine-part series on a national security breach at the NAVY. WRIGHT is the host of the series, which includes exclusive interviews with LEONARD FRANCIS, the defense contractor at the center of the scandal, which has ensnared over 30 officers in a bribery and kickback scheme which has resulted in a trial scheduled for NOVEMBER.

“The story of LEONARD FRANCIS’ rise to power in the navy through bribery and kickbacks is the most important corruption case in recent military history,” said WRIGHT. “It reveals a gaping hole in U.S. national security and how misogyny is still running rampant from petty officers to admirals."

« see more Net News