Partners with RIAA for 6th Annual Conference

MONDO.NYC has announced the 2021 agenda in its multi-year programming partnership with the RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA). The RIAA will bring ground-breaking artists and noted industry heads together for the sixth year running during the second day of the four-day music and tech conference on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th, starting at 3p (ET).

This year’s RIAA track will showcase a keynote conversation between ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) head DAMON WHITESIDE, JACKIE JONES of the RIAA and Country artist JIMMIE ALLEN, the first Black solo performer to win "New Male Artist of the Year" at the ACM AWARDS. MONDO conference favorite “Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy in One Hour,” and a conversation with fan-favorite and chart-topper JOJO about wellness and mental health with mental health expert MILES ADCOX will also take place. These three panels join the previously announced conversation between OLE OBERMANN, VP/Head of Music at TIKTOK, and MITCH GLAZIER, Chairman & CEO of the RIAA.

GLAZIER said, “Our annual ‘crash course’ with MONDO.NYC lets us share important updates on policy developments affecting the American music community while taking stock of the health of our industry as a whole. While music continues to show impressive growth as consumers’ embrace of streaming deepens and labels work to develop new sources of revenue like fitness apps and social media, COVID dislocations are still with us and too many artists, musicians, road crews, and venues are struggling. We have lots of work to do to get every member of the music family back in the studio, on stage, and more than anything on their feet. RIAA is so grateful to the artists, musicians and leaders participating in this year’s conference and helping to keep these vital conversations moving forward.”

MONDO.NYC’s Co-Founder BOBBY HABER added, “Once again, the RIAA has put together an extraordinary group of speakers and artists to give our attendees both a broad overview as well as deep insights into what key decision-makers are doing to reinvigorate our industry, respect artists and build back better and stronger after the devastating past 18 months. The RIAA-hosted artist presence at MONDO gives an invaluable perspective as to why we all do what we do.”

The full MONDO.NYC 2021 festival takes place OCTOBER 12th-15th at venues in NEW YORK CITY and online worldwide. Click here for more info on the conference.

