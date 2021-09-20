Alan Mason

Each year, ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP recognizes or honors someone for an achievement or milestone. In the Contemporary Christian format, the 2021 honor goes to longtime consultant and former EMF CEO ALAN MASON.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH recently sat down with MASON on ZOOM where they talked about his early career, his time at PAXSON BROADCASTING, entering consulting in the CCM format, his years at EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian K-LOVE and AIR1 Networks, and his retirement life.



You can either watch or read the interview here.

