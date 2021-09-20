FAM's Hamish Duff

FIRST ARTISTS MANAGEMENT (FAM), a talent agency that represents composers and music supervisors, has launched its record label, FAR ARTISTS RECORDINGS (FAR). FIRST ARTIST RECORDINGS first releases are albums from FAM clients, JOE WILSON and EMILY RICE.

FAM was founded in LOS ANGELES in 2003 and set up shop in LONDON in 2019. HAMISH DUFF is heading up FAM's LONDON office, which is spearheading the start of FIRST ARTISTS RECORDINGS.

