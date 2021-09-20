WJBR Raises Record Total

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON’s two-day “HELP OUR KIDS RADIOTHON" raised a record-breaking $356,196 to benefit NEMOURS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL in WILMINGTON. It was the radiothon’s 11th year, the first helmed by WJBR.

WJBR PD ERIC JOHNSON said, “Despite dealing with COVID related issues, the total was the highest dollar amount raised in the event’s 11-year history. It was a total team event. We are thrilled how our listeners and clients came through for the kids!” BMG VP/Market Mgr. JOE BELL added, “I was very pleased with the way the WJBR listeners and clients responded. It’s amazing that we set a record for money raised during a pandemic!”

Longtime competitors MICHAEL WAITE (retired WJBR morning personality) and MIKE ROSSI (former PD for crosstown DELMARVA BROADCASTING and current WJBR midday host) joined forces to do the midday segment of the broadcast. WAITE and ROSSI both concurred that after being in the trenches against each other for nearly three decades, that it was great to be on the same team for such a meaningful cause.

In addition, mornings on the radiothon were hosted by WJBR’s JOHNNY B and DEANNA MARIE with JOHNSON and co-host LORA LEWIS covering afternoons.

