New Weekday Lineup

CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC KQHN (Q97.3)/SHREVEPORT, LA, has launched a new weekday programming lineup. PM Drive Host JAY MICHAELS moves to Mornings 6a-10a (CT) MONDAY - FRIDAY. RACHEL RYAN returns to the Q97.3 airwaves as new PM Drive Host, 2p - 7p (CT). RYAN previously hosted Middays on the station until DECEMBER of last year. The new weekday schedule for the station is:

6:00am - 10:00am - JAY MICHAELS

10:00am - 2:00pm - DALLAS JADE

2:00pm - 7:00pm - RACHEL RYAN

7:00pm - Midnight - ADAM BOMB

VP/Market Manager, TISH BODEN said, "Team CUMULUS SHREVEPORT is looking forward to the success of the revamped lineup for Q97.3. JAY MICHAELS in the morning is a huge benefit because he will be live and local. The Q97.3 audience already loves JAY; he is the voice of the station. Also, having RACHEL RYAN back with us doing afternoon drive is a big win for Team CUMULUS SHREVEPORT!"

OM/PD JAY MICHAELS added, "Our revamped lineup on Q97.3 allows us to have local, interactive and relatable content throughout the day. I'm excited to kick off the day with our listeners and lots of music and what I know will be SHREVEPORT's new favorite, and I'm so glad RACHEL RYAN is coming back to handle Afternoon Drive!"

RACHEL RYAN commented: "I love SHREVEPORT! A feel-good city that welcomes you with a warm hug! Big thanks to JAY MICHAELS and TISH BODEN for welcoming me back to the Q97.3 team! I'm ready to hit the ground running!"

