PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP AC KPOI (105.9 THE WAVE)/HONOLULU keeps it local by adding island favorite “KATHY WITH A K” for middays.

KPOI PD KELSEY YOGI said, “Listeners have enjoyed finding this new radio station and the vibe of our carefully curated playlist of HAWAII’s relaxing favorites. It’s time to add the element that makes radio truly special to authentically serve our local audience. “KATHY WITH A K" is an industry pro and a local favorite, with an uplifting spirit that fans will be happy to hear again on the air in HAWAII.” With Ms. K adding, “I am grateful to continue to do what I love on the islands where I was born, raised and still reside. I share a special connection to the people and communities I talk with every day.”

KATHY has served in a variety of roles in HAWAII’s entertainment scene over the past three decades. From sales and promotions for RADIO FREE HAWAII, to production director and, of course, on-air personality, she has nearly 30 years of experience entertaining audiences across the islands.

