Pearce (l) and McBryde (r)

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS’s CARLY PEARCE and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN’s ASHLEY McBRYDE for earning 74 MEDIABASE adds this week with their new single, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” making it the most added song at Country radio.

Kudos to BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ GM CLAY HUNNICUT, SVP/Promotion & Digital KRIS LAMB, Dir./National Promotion ERIK POWELL, Dir./Northeast Promotion BROOKE DIAZ, Dir./Southwest Promotion TRACY WILKINSON, Dir./West Coast Promotion BILL LUBITZ, Dir./Southeast Promotion JEFF DAVIS, Dir./Midwest Promotion JANE STASZAK and Coord./Promotion SAMANTHA KANE.

Additional kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, National Director/Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH and WMN National Dir./Radio & Streaming ANNA CAGE, as well as Radio & Streaming Regional Mgrs. BRIDGET HERRMANN, LOU RAMIREZ, MARK NIEDERHAUSER and JUSTIN NEWELL and Coord./Radio & Streaming KATI SALVERSON.

