Sir Lucian Grainge

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's anticipated stock market offering will launch later this morning on the EURONEXT AMSTERDAM stock exchange, but the price of UMG's shares -- $21.70 per -- gives it a valuation of $39b, slightly less than the $40b mark predicted by some observers.

The price is determined by EURONEXT and communicated to VIVENDI, which is preparing to spin off 60% of the 70% it owns of UMG, with 20% owned by CHINA's TENCENT and 10% by private investor BILL ACKMAN's SPAC.

However, that number could change dramatically once the market opens: with reference prices as mere guides. UMG is poised for a valuation of as much as $48 billion when trading gets underway.

UMG's impressive assets include BOB DYLAN's publishing catalog, which it acquired for $300 million, a move which signaled they were willing to spend aggressively on talent and content moving forward.

The IPO follows this year's RIAA report, which reported a 27% growth of the record business at midyear (NET NEWS, 8/14). The U.S. record business generated $12.2 billion last year, accounting for more than half of the $21.6 billion global pie, according to IFPI.

It's been reported that SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE, who masterminded the deal, stands to make at least $150 million from the IPO, and even more in bonuses depending on the final stock price.

WEDBUSH SECURITIES Managing Director DANIEL IVES told VARIETY, “Many had left the industry for dead a decade ago, especially with piracy and a lot of the issues facing it. Now they come out smelling like roses. When you look at UNIVERSAL, WARNER MUSIC and overall streaming with APPLE and SPOTIFY, it's been a massive turnaround that very few predicted would happen.”

