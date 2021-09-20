“Buy a Ticket, Donate a Ticket to a Vet”

CUMULUS MEDIA COUNTRY WKHX (101 FIVE)/ATLANTA’S “Buy a Ticket, Donate a Ticket to a Vet” promotion has allowed 477 ATLANTA veterans, active-duty service members and their families, along with families of those killed in action to attend the inaugural “101FIVE Fest” on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th in ALPHARETTA, GA.

Listeners of the station bought 217 tickets to the station’s music festival. CUMULUS ATLANTA, WKHX and partners, matched the tickets purchased by listeners and donated 217 additional tickets at the same price levels, totaling over $10,000 in value to non-profit VET TIX. That organization provides tickets to events that reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life.

In addition, CUMULUS MEDIA and WKHX donated an additional 260 tickets to meet the demand for tickets from VET TIX. The nonprofit will distribute the tickets to 477 local service men and women, veterans of all branches of the U.S. military, and military families.

