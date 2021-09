Format Shift

MARKER Hot AC KJJZ (KOOL 95.9)/PALM SPRINGS goes Top 40 as HOT 95.9. Positioned as "The Desert's Hottest Hits", the station continues to feature ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW and ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST in afternoons. No word yet on staffing in other dayparts.

MARKER VP/Programming KORY JAMES is handling the programming of HOT 95.9.

« see more Net News