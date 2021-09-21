Kolesa

ART19 COO KORRI KOLESA has moved to VERITONIC as Chief Revenue Officer. KOLESA joined ART19 from STITCHER/MIDROLL MEDIA in 2019.

"VERITONIC is quickly becoming the new industry standard for advertisers and publishers who want to measure and maximize the effectiveness of audio advertising," said KOLESA. "I'm excited to be a part of this cutting-edge team, and look forward to growing VERITONIC's revenue -- and helping empower our customers to do the same."

CEO SCOTT SIMONELLI added, "As the demand for VERITONIC's audio analytics continues to surge, KORRI's leadership will be instrumental in enabling us to capitalize on this momentum and bring us to the forefront of audio intelligence and measurement."

