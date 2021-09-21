Don Omar (Photo: Spotify)

SABAN MUSIC GROUP (SMG) and Reggaeton artist DON OMAR have entered into a multi-year partnership. The deal reunites the PUERTO RICAN singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist with SMG CEO GUSTAVO LÓPEZ, who helped launch DON OMAR's career.

LÓPEZ commented, "DON will always be family to me. When the opportunity to work together again came up, it felt as if not a single day had passed. And yet, he's now making the best music of his career."

SABAN CAPITAL GROUP LLC Chairman/CEO HAIM SABAN added, "DON OMAR is one of the most transcendental music stars of the past two decades. He set the pace for the entire Latin Urban genre; without his charismatic stage presence, deep compositional skills, and powerful vocal delivery, Latin music would be an altogether different animal today, and we’re honored to join forces with him."

DON OMAR said, "I am thrilled to be joining forces with SABAN MUSIC GROUP and being backed by the savvy business and artistic instincts of HAIM and GUS. I can’t wait to connect with my loyal fans and audience by doing what I love most and introduce them to the exciting new music I have coming."





