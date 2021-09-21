Fugees (Photo: B+)

FUGEES (MS. LAURYN HILL, WYCLEF JEAN and PRAS MICHEL) are reuniting to tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the album "The Score". Their tour will open with a surprise pop-up show in NEW YORK CITY tomorrow (9/22). The location of the show has not been released. DIASPORA CALLING is presenting the LIVE NATION-produced tour.

FUGEES charitable fund will partner with GLOBAL CITIZEN to work on philanthropic initiatives around the tour.

MS. LAURYN HILL commented, "The FUGEES have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world."

WYCLEF JEAN added, "As I celebrate 25 years with the FUGEES, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together."

Tickets for the tour go on sale FRIDAY (9/24) at LIVE NATION.





