BENZTOWN has entered into an agreement with ENVISIONWISE to offer its "easy-to-use, cost-effective technology platform" to enhance radio stations’ digital presence, while increasing revenue opportunities for stations.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES said, “What can I say about JACKIE PARKS other than she’s a Super Hero! She’s Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel and the Black Widow all rolled into one and Envisionwise’s incredible services can give stations super powers including revenue generation, time savings and listener engagement.”

ENVISIONWISE Pres./CEO JACKIE PARKS, commented: “Working with DAVE 'CHACHI' DENES, MASA PATTERSON, MIKE MCVAY and the entire staff at BENZTOWN is an exciting opportunity for us. BENZTOWN has an impeccable reputation with a valuable team and services. We've been in the radio space for over twenty years and have built an empire of digital products that will target the same audience. Joining forces with BENZTOWN and sharing the same vision is a dream come true. We couldn't be more thrilled to work with BENZTOWN and to see what the future holds.”

For more information, visit benztown.com/program/envisionwise/.

