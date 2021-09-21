Bold Gold Signs Up

REMOTE NEWS SERVICE's latest client is BOLD GOLD MEDIA's POCONO LAKE regional cluster, Top 40 WDNH-Classic Hits WYCY (CLASSIC HITS 105.3)-News-Talk WPSN-A-W270CC-W282BF (WAYNE-PIKE NEWS RADIO)/HONESDALE-HAWLEY, PA.

BOLD GOLD GM EMILY GRILLO said that her cluster was "thrilled to add LESLEY LOTTO, a veteran newscaster, to our news team. LESLEY’s 25 plus years in broadcasting and news has given Bold Gold Media a super professional and polished sound.”

LOTTO, owner of RNS, added, "I'm so happy to work with BOLD GOLD. When I started the company 14 years ago, it was with the idea that we'd work with great community stations like these. And living in the region makes it even sweeter. I look forward to a long, rewarding relationship with BOLD GOLD MEDIA".

Find out more at remotenewsservice.com.

« see more Net News