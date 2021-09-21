Status Update

MARKETRON has updated its status since the company's online products were taken down by a cyberattack from Russian hackers BLACKMATTER (NET NEWS 9/20).

As of TUESDAY (9/21) at 11a (ET), MARKETRON's RadioTraffic, Pitch, Email Marketing, Mobile Messaging and Aspire products are online and safe to use. Still offline are MARKETRON Traffic, Visual Traffic Cloud, MARKETRON Electronic Services for all traffic clients, including Electronic Orders and Invoices, Network Connect, Proof of Performance and PayNow, the Advertiser Portal, the Traffic Portal, Insight, RepPak, and the MARKETRON Learning Center.

Clients can check marketron.com/status/ for updates and workarounds.

« see more Net News