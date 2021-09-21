Sports Podcasts

AMAZE MEDIA LABS has launched two new sports podcast networks. The PIGSKIN PODCAST NETWORK and BASKETBALL PODCAST NETWORK join the existing HOCKEY PODCAST NETWORK, acquired by AMAZE in 2020. The football network includes almost 40 podcasts, while the basketball network features over 25 podcasts.

“This year, we saw explosive growth in the HOCKEY PODCAST NETWORK, and we are super excited to bring that same community-based foundation to other sports markets with the launch of the BASKETBALL PODCAST NETWORK and the PIGSKIN PODCAST NETWORK,” said Sports Podcast Division Dir. DYLAN KEYZER. “We believe we can make a positive impact for fans and podcast listeners across NORTH AMERICA and globally.

“It has been a thrill to watch the growth and communities that surround our hockey shows, and we are ecstatic to replicate that with basketball and football. We can’t wait to interact with fans, fantasy players, and bettors from all around the world.”

