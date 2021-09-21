Harger (Photo: Facebook)

SINCLAIR News KOMO-A-F/SEATTLE Reporter/Anchor CHARLIE HARGER announced on FACEBOOK TUESDAY (9/21) that he is leaving the station after almost 19 years to join crosstown BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F as News Director, starting OCTOBER 4th. HARGER will also end his 20-year run as an instructor at GREEN RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE with the move, finishing up his current online class in DECEMBER.

In his post, HARGER said that he will be "coaching and collaborating with an incredible team at a legendary station." He praised KOMO management, who he said "couldn't have been nicer or more supportive."

