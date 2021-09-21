Galliani

Former CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KGO-A and News-Talk KSFO-A/SAN FRANCISCO VP/Sales MELISSA GALLIANI is now GM at B.C. RADIO’s WINE COUNTRY RADIO cluster, including Triple A KRSH (THE KRUSH), Adult Hits KNOB (96.7 BOB FM), Alternative KSXY (THE 101), Spanish Top 40 KSXY-HD2-K238AF (LATINO 95.5), and Regional Mexican KXTS (EXITOS 98.7)/SONOMA COUNTY, CA. GALLIANI joined the cluster in JULY, but the company delayed the formal announcement until now.

GALLIANI said that she “looks forward to expanding and building relationships with the local community, expanding our digital profile to better serve the needs of our marketing partners, and enhancing listener experience.”

B.C. RADIO Pres./CEO RAVI POTHARLANKA added, “WINE COUNTRY RADIO is a phenomenal franchise with five brands: KRUSH, BOB FM, THE 101, EXITOS and LATINO. We worked hard to recruit one of the most seasoned and successful radio business executives from the greater BAY AREA. We feel fortunate to have someone of MELISSA’s caliber at the helm now as we take our company to the next level. We intend to invest in our brands, grow digital revenue, improve streaming apps and websites, and expand reach in a significant way in the next 1-2 years. There is no better person than MELISSA to chart this new course for the company.”

