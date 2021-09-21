Suitors Circle Company

TEGNA has confirmed a report in the NEW YORK POST that it has been approached by APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT and STANDARD GENERAL with a buyout proposal that would exceed $8 billion. The proposal is for about $22 per share; APOLLO has tried without success to buy the former GANNETT broadcasting division in recent years. Another bid could be coming from BYRON ALLEN, who has been buying television stations across the country. TEGNA owns 64 television stations and two radio stations, Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460) and Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS, OH.

TEGNA issued a statement TUESDAY reading, “TEGNA today confirmed the company has recently received acquisition proposals. Consistent with its fiduciary duty to TEGNA shareholders, the Board will carefully review and evaluate these proposals.”

