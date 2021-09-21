Dash & Keith Richards Performing (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

SARAH DASH, co-founder of R&B's LABELLE died YESTERDAY (9/20) at the age of 76, reported THE GUARDIAN. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.

Group co-founder PATTI LABELLE posted this to FACEBOOK, "We were just on-stage together on SATURDAY, and it was such a powerful and special moment! SARAH DASH was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say.

“And I could always count on her to have my back! That's who SARAH was...a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one. She was a true giver...always serving, always sharing her talent and her time. I am heart broken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But I know that SARAH's spirit and all that she has given to the world live on! And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!"

According to THE GUARDIAN, the TRENTON NEW JERSEY-born singer was called “a superstar in her own right” by TRENTON Mayor REED GUSCIORA.

LABELLE went thru several name changes in the 60’s: THE ORDETTES in 1961, THE BLUEBELLES in 1962, and later PATTI AND THE BLUEBELLES. They became just LABELLE in 1971.

When the group broke up in 1976, DASH became a solo artist and recorded 4 solo albums; being a session singer for NILE RODGERS, THE O’JAYS, and many others. She even recorded vocals for THE ROLLING STONES album "Steel Wheels." The LABELLE trio reunited on "Release Yourself," from LABELLE's 1991 solo album "Burnin." They reunited again for a brief period in 2008.

LABELLE (SARA DASH, NONA HENDRYX, PATTI LABELLE) was inducted into the GRAMMY HALL OF FAME in 2003. The group's biggest hit single was "LADY MARMALADE" off their “Nightbirds” album in 1974. To read more about SARAH DASH, click here.

