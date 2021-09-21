Perrault

BARSTOOL SPORTS "SECTION 10" BOSTON RED SOX podcast co-host and producer STEVE PERRAULT has joined AUDACY's recently-launched 2400SPORTS podcast production company as Senior Producer for MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Content. 2400SPORTS is co-producing podcasts with MLB under a content partnership between the league and AUDACY. He will also co-host a RED SOX podcast to debut in 2022 and will be an on-air contributor to AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON, where he already co-hosts the "LIVE BP BASEBALL SHOW."

“As we continue expanding our new 2400SPORTS podcast studio and embark on our new expansive podcast partnership with MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, we’re thrilled about adding STEVE to our team to launch a new show centered around the BOSTON RED SOX,” said Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY. “This podcast, which will be intensely focused on fan engagement and fan-created content, will lend a unique perspective to everything RED SOX, and we believe STEVE truly encompasses the dynamic of the show.”

“I’m beyond excited for this new opportunity with AUDACY and 2400SPORTS,” said PERRAULT, also a content producer for BLEACHER REPORT. “We have the potential to make this something really special, and I can’t wait to be a leading force with that. Baseball over everything. Let’s go.”

« see more Net News