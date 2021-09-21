See You Next Year!

MUSIC MIDTOWN 2021 brought the heat to ATLANTA's PIEDMONT PARK over the weekend.

The two-day festival featured a variety of performers spread across multiple stages, including AJR, 21 SAVAGE, JONAS BROTHERS, MAROON 5, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, TATE MCRAE, 24kGOLDN, BLEACHERS, MEGAN THEE STALLION, BLACK PUMAS, JACK HARLOW, MARSHMELLO, and MILEY CYRUS.

CYRUS offered a strong performance which included "Midnight Sky," "Wrecking Ball," and a cover of PIXIES "Where's My Mind." She channeled her inner JANIS JOPLIN on a rendition of the 1960's classic, "Maybe" and closed the show with "Party In The U.S.A." complete with a fireworks show that followed.

Top L-R: Miley Cyrus (photo: Perry Julien); Megan Thee Stallion (photo: Terence Rushen); Marshmello (photo: Ian Raun) Bottom L-R: Jonas Bros (photo: Ian Raun); Adam Levine (photo: Terence Rushen) MARSHMELLO sported a BRAVES baseball jersey during his electrifying set, which featured many hits, including "Happier" featuring BASTILLE, and his classic "Summer." The visual motion graphic experience gave the audience a night to remember.

MUSIC MIDTOWN 2021, sponsored by VERIZON and produced by LIVE NATION, began in 1994, and it was abundantly clear that the concertgoers were beyond happy to be getting back to one of their favorite festivals in the city.

