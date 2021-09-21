Debuts Thursday

Journalist and former WTKK, WRKO-A, and WMEX-A/BOSTON talk show host MICHELE MCPHEE is hosting a new true crime podcast for STORIC MEDIA. "MAYHEM WITH MICHELE MCPHEE" debuts THURSDAY (9/23) and will examine BOSTON MARATHON bomber DZHOKHAR TSARNAEV's appeal of his death sentence to the SUPREME COURT and the triple murder committed by his brother.

“This is an immersive podcast. Listeners can see the evidence, read the trial transcripts, and hear from key players in the case in the weeks before the Marathon Bombing case goes to the highest court in the nation,” said MCPHEE. “I am ecstatic to be working with the esteemed team at STORIC, a female owned company, to develop not only this podcast, but its companion website where all of the evidence for each episode will be uploaded.”

“We are incredibly proud to debut MAYHEM WITH MICHELE MCPHEE on STORIC MEDIA. True crime podcasts are increasingly popular, and to be working with one of the best and brightest journalists and authors is beyond exciting,” said STORIC Pres. KRISTIN VERBITSKY. “We know listeners will be riveted as MICHELE reveals information never before told.”

